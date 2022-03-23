51% Would Want This Fast Food Restaurant To Cater Their Wedding Reception
Wedding costs are just crazy these days — in 2022, the average cost has grown to $27,000, more than enough to cover the cost of a new car. If this is way out of your budget but you don't want to wait another 20 years to tie the knot, you can always cut a few corners here and there. For example, say yes to the thrift store dress, and go for a rustic aesthetic with wild-sourced flowers. (A weed by any other name...) As for the catering, may we suggest DoorDash? Just call in a mega-order of burgers, fries, and sodas and call it done.
Mashed recently surveyed 598 people who were apparently all on board with the idea of having fast food at their weddings. When we asked them just which franchise they'd prefer to serve guests on their special day, results were mixed, but one chain did round up a clear majority.
Winner, winner, Chick-fil-A dinner
When given a choice of six different chains — those being Burger King, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Wendy's, and White Castle — over half of our respondents (51%) chose Chick-fil-A. Well, fried chicken does pair well with a little bit of the bubbly, and the perennially popular Chick-fil-A was the only chicken chain on our list. (We didn't dare include Popeye's in our poll, since no one wants to re-ignite that conflagration.)
In a surprising second-place finish was Taco Bell, with more than 16% of the votes, but then again, maybe it's not so strange. After all, there's very little in life that inspires the kind of devotion a Doritos Loco taco can demand. Burgers, however, were seen as less romantic; Wendy's was a distant third with just over 9% of the vote, while Burger King was fourth with just under 8%. Tied for dead last, with only 7.5% each, were White Castle and Mickey D's. The latter would probably have had a slight edge, though, if only our pollees had known just how well those tasty McDonald's fries would complement the champagne toast.