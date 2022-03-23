Rachael Ray Just Posted The Cutest Throwback For National Puppy Day

You probably know Rachael Ray for her culinary prowess, or maybe for her long-running TV series, "The Rachael Ray Show," or for her magazine, "Rachael Ray In Season." You may even know she is an animal lover and has her own line of dog food, but it's just how much Ray loves dogs that has caught us by surprise. Ray has a young pit bull named Bella Boo Blue, and the story of how they came into each other's lives is certainly something special.

Ray's journey to becoming Bella Boo Blue's human mom has a bittersweet beginning, as it starts with the death of Triple B's big sis, Isaboo, another pit bull in the family of Ray and husband John Cusimano. Isaboo passed away in May 2020, and while mourning her passing, Ray took to Instagram with a series of photos noting how much the couple would miss their fur baby, but saying they would soon welcome another dog into their home. She partially captioned the post, "We will open our home and our hearts to another animal in need, because that is what Izzy would want." According to I Heart Dogs, Bella Boo Blue was brought home about a month later, named partially in honor of Isaboo and partially for her blue eyes.