Why You Might See More Applebee's Drive-Thrus Soon

What is the difference between fast food and casual dining? Some may say variety, others may argue food quality, and different people might mention prices. While all of these are valid, one answer is more obvious: the experience. Take, for example, McDonald's and Applebee's. You can sit down in both restaurants to eat your food, but unlike at Applebee's, workers at McDonald's aren't going to take your order while you sit in your booth. Fast food chains are built around convenience and speed, while places like Applebee's aim for a more "laid-back" atmosphere.

However, casual dining restaurants have slowly started to adopt a drive-thru model — but not in the sense that you can pull up to an Olive Garden window and order a basket of breadsticks like you'd order a Big Mac at McDonald's. Instead, this system requires the customer to order a menu item online or through an app, then drive to the restaurant to pick up the prepared order from their car. It's a process with the same quick service element of a conventional drive-thru, but without any waiting in line, menu boards, or speakers. According to CNN, Applebee's is increasing leaning toward this model as of late. Why this sudden shift in customer service?