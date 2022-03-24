Geoffrey Zakarian Reveals More About His New Food Network Show - Exclusive

Geoffrey Zakarian walked Mashed through the premise of "Big Restaurant Bet," so viewers can learn about the show, which gives a peek at what it really takes to open a restaurant successfully. "We take eight of the best chefs that we have found. These are serious chefs [who are] looking to open their dream restaurant. It's much more of a big picture of opening a restaurant than just becoming a chef. I'm very excited to dig deep and really give viewers a real sense of what it is to not run a restaurant, but opening one," Zakarian said.

In his opinion, the process of opening a restaurant carries far more weight and responsibility than simply hoping to become a professional chef. "When it's great, it's magnificent. When it's not great, it's not magnificent. Either way, it's a stunning amount of work and coordination to do it," he said. "I think the viewers are really going to understand things they've never thought of, like how hard it is and what it takes just to get a recipe development done. ... Once you're open, you're physically exhausted. Then you've just started. It's great. It's a whole other look-see of what it takes to open a restaurant," he explained.

