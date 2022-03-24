Chrissy Teigen Wants You To Make A Charcuterie Board For Your Puppy

Food grazing has become more than just an easy entertaining trick. From brunch to dessert, the charcuterie board has taken on new life and is a convenient way to sample a cornucopia of ingredients. For Chrissy Teigen, her love of a great board has been adapted so that all her family members can get a taste — even the four-legged ones. After all, doesn't that pampered pooch deserve the ultimate spread, too?

As seen in a recent Cravings Instagram post for National Puppy Day, Teigen showed her followers how to make a "paw-some barkcuterie for your pup." While any dog-friendly board needs to take into consideration dog-safe foods, the options are still quite diverse. In her offering, Teigen included cheese, jerky, fruits, vegetables, and even some treats. This bounty of food options is more than just a pile of stuff, however. From making dog bone-shaped cheese to even including a side of ranch for dipping, the visual is as important as the taste.

Overall, the Instagram comments were positive, including genius idea as well as other pet parents considering making one for their pet. Even if dogs see shades of gray, their noses can uncover a tasty treat — and hopefully, they have good eating manners like Pearl Teigen.