The Snack Ina Garten Suggests Pairing With "Be My Guest"

"Barefoot Contessa" host Ina Garten recently shared a promo on her Instagram page for her upcoming show, "Be My Guest," and her fans are beside themselves with anticipation. "I'd love to come! What time?" one follower (and hopeful guest of Garten's) joked. "Finally, something worth watching!" Garten's new series is unique in that it will be available across multiple platforms in different formats. It will air on Food Network in half-hour episodes with a focus on food, stream on discovery+ as an hour-long show (featuring Garten cooking and chatting with her guests more extensively), and be followed up with a podcast each week.

Any fan of the Barefoot Contessa knows that she specializes in easy entertaining advice, teaching viewers and readers how to host dinner parties and get-togethers that are simple and fun for everyone, even the host. Naturally, the celebrity chef knows exactly what food and drink to set out for every occasion — including a "Be My Guest" viewing party.