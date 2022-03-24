The Snack Ina Garten Suggests Pairing With "Be My Guest"
"Barefoot Contessa" host Ina Garten recently shared a promo on her Instagram page for her upcoming show, "Be My Guest," and her fans are beside themselves with anticipation. "I'd love to come! What time?" one follower (and hopeful guest of Garten's) joked. "Finally, something worth watching!" Garten's new series is unique in that it will be available across multiple platforms in different formats. It will air on Food Network in half-hour episodes with a focus on food, stream on discovery+ as an hour-long show (featuring Garten cooking and chatting with her guests more extensively), and be followed up with a podcast each week.
Any fan of the Barefoot Contessa knows that she specializes in easy entertaining advice, teaching viewers and readers how to host dinner parties and get-togethers that are simple and fun for everyone, even the host. Naturally, the celebrity chef knows exactly what food and drink to set out for every occasion — including a "Be My Guest" viewing party.
This easy snack is sweet and tangy
What should you eat and drink while watching "Be My Guest?" Garten's recommendation, according to The New York Times, is her recipe for toasts spread with fig jam and goat cheese, along with a glass of Chablis (a crisp Chardonnay from north-central France, per Wine Enthusiast). Garten shares the recipe for fig and goat cheese toasts on her website, noting that it's also in her most recent cookbook, "Modern Comfort Food." The recipe is classic Barefoot Contessa: made with just a few high-quality ingredients (including a store-bought one!) that seem very impressive when composed together.
Garten recommends a fig spread made by specialty foods producer Dalmatia, but she notes that a jar of sweeter fig jam or preserves can be used instead. The light sweetness of the fig spread is balanced by the tangy goat cheese, warmed just enough to spread easily over slices of rustic bread. The toasts are elegantly topped with slices of fresh figs and microgreens. If you have more time on your hands, Garten shares a variation of this recipe on Food Network. It starts with a sweeter, homemade jam of figs simmered with sugar, orange juice, and vanilla. Once cool, the jam is spread onto sourdough toasts, topped with goat cheese, and finished with orange zest. Whichever version you choose, don't forget to serve it with a glass of your favorite Chablis. As Garten would say, "How easy is that?"