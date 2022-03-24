42% Would Most Want To Eat This Viral Chick-Fil-A Order
Every Chick-fil-A fan has their go-to order when they pull up to the drive-thru. Maybe you like a pack of juicy chicken nuggets with a side of waffle fries and a tall fresh-squeezed lemonade. Or maybe you're more into the OG chicken sandwich, which features a chicken breast breaded in a secret recipe that's topped with two pickle slices between a buttered bun. Whether you're craving something fried, something frosty, or something a little healthier (looking at you, grilled market salad!), Chick-fil-A has a bunch of options for almost everyone and every meal.
However, you don't have to stick to what's listed on the standard menu. Like many fast food restaurants, Chick-fil-A also has a robust secret menu, which includes the likes of cheese fries and the fried chicken club (via Wide Open Eats). Plus, people on social media have taken it upon themselves to create their own unique Chick-fil-A menu items, many of which have gone viral. To find out which of these fan-created Chick-fil-A orders is the best, Mashed polled 598 people across the United States. Here's which dish more than 42% of respondents said they'd want to eat.
People love the idea of this mac and cheese meal
Browse TikTok or Instagram, and you're bound to find a bunch of interesting Chick-fil-A orders, from the highly appetizing to the highly unappealing. Some might make you think, "I want that!" while others might make you say, "Who ever thought that was a good idea?!" Of all the social media-famous Chick-fil-A creations out there, there's one that reigned supreme in Mashed's poll: Mac and cheese topped with chicken strips and buffalo sauce. Some 42.47% of respondents said the buffalo chicken mac and cheese is the best viral order from the chain. To make it, simply order a three-piece box of chicken strips, a side of mac and cheese, and zesty buffalo sauce, then mix them together (via It's A Southern Thing). YouTuber Peep THIS Out! tried it with nuggets instead of strips and raved, "Why I waited to do this, I do not know. This is so good ... This is bangin'." He gave it a solid 10/10 rating.
How did the other orders fare in the Mashed poll? Second place went to nugget salad — which is chicken nuggets and fries tossed in an empty salad container with your choice of sauces; it netted 27.09% of the votes. Next was the mac and cheese topped with bacon bits, which garnered 17.39% of the share, followed by the frosted coffee with Oreo pieces, with just 13.04% of the total votes.