42% Would Most Want To Eat This Viral Chick-Fil-A Order

Every Chick-fil-A fan has their go-to order when they pull up to the drive-thru. Maybe you like a pack of juicy chicken nuggets with a side of waffle fries and a tall fresh-squeezed lemonade. Or maybe you're more into the OG chicken sandwich, which features a chicken breast breaded in a secret recipe that's topped with two pickle slices between a buttered bun. Whether you're craving something fried, something frosty, or something a little healthier (looking at you, grilled market salad!), Chick-fil-A has a bunch of options for almost everyone and every meal.

However, you don't have to stick to what's listed on the standard menu. Like many fast food restaurants, Chick-fil-A also has a robust secret menu, which includes the likes of cheese fries and the fried chicken club (via Wide Open Eats). Plus, people on social media have taken it upon themselves to create their own unique Chick-fil-A menu items, many of which have gone viral. To find out which of these fan-created Chick-fil-A orders is the best, Mashed polled 598 people across the United States. Here's which dish more than 42% of respondents said they'd want to eat.