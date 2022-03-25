Kids Baking Championship Star Matthew Merril Reveals His Worst Kitchen Injury From Crafting Recipes - Exclusive

Most parents might hesitate before allowing their children to handle knives, mini torches, and other potentially dangerous kitchen utensils. But the parents of "Kids Baking Championship" star Matthew Merril didn't get the memo that they should keep the cooking prodigy away from sharp objects. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the teen recalled informing his mom when he was just a small child that he planned to make macarons by himself, and not encountering all that much resistance.

"At first, she was shocked. She would walk in the kitchen and she would be like, 'Why is my seven-year-old using the stove by himself?'" said Merril, who is the author of "Teen Baking Bootcamp: 60 Essential Recipes to Take You from Amateur to Pro," published this week. His mom would tell him, "Oh, you shouldn't be doing that. But also I'm not complaining that you're making cinnamon rolls for breakfast," Merril quipped.

All the same, Merril credits his parents for being so open-minded about him experimenting in the kitchen for why he's successful today. The TikTok foodie star has more than 2.5 million users that follow his @MatthewIntheKitchen account. "I really do think that the kitchen is a lab for learning, with food and flavors and all of that," shared the high school senior. "I think that for me, definitely that freedom to explore with different mediums was super helpful." This does not mean Merril always emerges from his cooking adventures unscathed, however.