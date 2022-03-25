Kellogg's Just Announced Three New Frosted Flakes Flavors
Sugary cereal lovers, rejoice! If enjoying a bowl of crispy corn flakes coated in sugar and slurping up the sweet milk after all the cereal is gone sounds like the perfect breakfast to you, you're in luck because Kellogg's has just announced that it will be releasing three new Frosted Flakes flavors in May 2022 (via Best Products). The new flavors join the Frosted Flakes roster which currently includes the traditional sugary flavor, Honey Nut Frosted Flakes, and Frosted Flakes with Marshmallows (via the Frosted Flakes website).
The three new Frosted Flakes products include two brand new flavors, Frosted Flakes Strawberry Milkshake and Frosted Flakes Cinnamon French Toast, and a revamp of a third flavor, Frosted Flakes Chocolate. Best Products provided tasting notes for each new cereal flavor: Frosted Flakes Strawberry Milkshake has a creamy strawberry flavor that will leave your slurping milk tasting like a real milkshake; Frosted Flakes Cinnamon French Toast features a mixture of caramelized brown sugar, cinnamon, and maple syrup flavors; Frosted Flakes Chocolate now includes both cocoa and vanilla flavors.
Frosted Flakes lovers everywhere are gearing up for the new flavors
Frosted Flakes fans are already gearing up for the cereals' May release date, taking to the comments of Kellogg's Instagram announcement to express their anticipatory excitement, which included plenty of heart-eyed and fire emojis. "Oh my gosh!! So so so excited! Especially for the strawberry milkshake flavor!" wrote one user. "Omg! I already love the Chocolate Frosted Flakes and I feel like the strawberry will be my new fave!!" chimed in another.
A third fan is excited about the Cinnamon French Toast flavor, commenting, "soundssssss GREAAATTTTT!" — undoubtedly a nod to the cereal's mascot, Tony the Tiger. One reviewer on the Frosted Flakes website raved so much about the original chocolate flavor, we can only imagine what they'll think about the new one. "I have always loved Frosted Flakes since I was a child but now with the addition of Chocolate taste to the Frosted Flakes I love them more," they wrote.
If the new options sound good to you, prepare yourself for a sugar rush as they'll be available for purchase at grocery stores across the country once released. The suggested retail price of the 13.5-ounce box is $4.49, while the 24-ounce box will set you back $6.29 (via Best Products).