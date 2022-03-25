Kellogg's Just Announced Three New Frosted Flakes Flavors

Frosted Flakes fans are already gearing up for the cereals' May release date, taking to the comments of Kellogg's Instagram announcement to express their anticipatory excitement, which included plenty of heart-eyed and fire emojis. "Oh my gosh!! So so so excited! Especially for the strawberry milkshake flavor!" wrote one user. "Omg! I already love the Chocolate Frosted Flakes and I feel like the strawberry will be my new fave!!" chimed in another.

A third fan is excited about the Cinnamon French Toast flavor, commenting, "soundssssss GREAAATTTTT!" — undoubtedly a nod to the cereal's mascot, Tony the Tiger. One reviewer on the Frosted Flakes website raved so much about the original chocolate flavor, we can only imagine what they'll think about the new one. "I have always loved Frosted Flakes since I was a child but now with the addition of Chocolate taste to the Frosted Flakes I love them more," they wrote.

If the new options sound good to you, prepare yourself for a sugar rush as they'll be available for purchase at grocery stores across the country once released. The suggested retail price of the 13.5-ounce box is $4.49, while the 24-ounce box will set you back $6.29 (via Best Products).