Why President Biden Just Warned About Impending Food Shortages

Over the past several years, consumers have seen empty store shelves, rising food costs, and bank accounts dwindle. While much has been covered about supply chain issues, impact from the global pandemic, and inflation affecting the U.S. economy, President Biden alerted the country that impending food shortages will be a continuing part of the conversation. While the world watches the battles between Ukraine and Russia, the impact is going to be felt on the family dinner table.

Although world conflicts, political pivots, and supremacy motives are never easy to explain, many of the world's leaders have sought to sanction Russia for its choice to invade Ukraine. As the BBC explains, sanctions are "penalties imposed by one country on another, to stop it acting aggressively, or breaking international law." Similar to a parent who wants to "assist" a child to make a better choice, the restrictions hope to help curb bad behavior without escalating to the point of war. Unfortunately, sanctions do not just impact the bad actor. The ripple effect from limiting exports, targeting individuals, and even companies choosing to close their doors is felt across all industries and countries. For Americans, the empty shelves might have a feeling of 2020 food shortage deja vu coupled with higher costs and it serves as a reminder. As Jean-Paul Sartre said, "When the rich wage war, it's the poor who die."