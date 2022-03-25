Ree Drummond Loved Sunny Anderson's Fashion Video

Like many of her fellow Food Network stars, Sunny Anderson has worn many hats — Air Force radio host, world traveler, cookbook writer, "The Kitchen" co-host, recipe inventor, ulcerative colitis advocate, oh, and fashionista.

Earlier this month, Anderson posted one of her fun fashion looks on Instagram. In the picture, she rocks a bright blue blouse, pastel pigtails, blue eyeliner, and pink lipstick. As usual, her fans and co-stars loved the bold look.

However, Anderson remains open and honest about her diet and her weight loss journey. In another Instagram post, she said she didn't want to keep buying new jeans when she already had plenty in her closet. Her caption reads, "If you are in the struggle, relax... It can't happen overnight, and what's life without your fave foods or counting numbers every time you eat? Just relax on your serving sizes, move around a bit more, and it should happen."