Whole Foods Shoppers Can't Wait To Try Its New Ranch Dips

Ranch is a popular condiment with a range of uses that aren't limited to raw vegetables or chicken wings. Although it might seem surprising, there's a reason why so many people eat pizza with ranch dressing drizzled on top, and it has to do with the contrasting flavors in each bite. There's so much love for ranch, in fact, that St. Louis has a restaurant that's all about the beloved dressing. If you can't make it to Missouri, there could be an easier way to satisfy that ranch craving at a Whole Foods near you.

Recently, Instagram grocery shopping account @wholefoodshype posted some photos of Primal Kitchen's new ranch dips, which are made with avocado oil. There are two flavors of this dip in stock at Whole Foods: regular for purists and a red-tinged buffalo version for fans of a little spice. The shopper said they "loved" the dips and praised their "thick" consistency.