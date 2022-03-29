Natty Light Vodka Wants To Bring DJ Steve Aoki To Your Living Room

Wait, Natty Light has a vodka brand? Yes, yes they do. Early 2019 was the beginning of a new era for the famously cheap Anheuser-Busch beer when they introduced some fruity flavor to the lineup: Strawberry Lemonade beer called Naturdays (via PR Newswire). After dipping their toe into the flavored beer water, they hopped on the hard seltzer bandwagon in August of 2019 with their "Aloha Beaches" and "Catalina Lime Mixer" flavors. Seeing success with the sweeter side of Natty Light, the company expanded its portfolio into flavored vodka, more specifically lemonade vodka, in September of 2021 (via Delish).

"We've noted fruit forward flavors are well liked amongst our fans, and because lemonade combines sweet and sour it's definitely a preferred choice," Daniel Blake, Group VP Marketing, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch told FoodSided. The bottles are available in 750ml and 50ml at 30% ABV and according to a press release obtained by Mashed, the vodka flavors include Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Black Cherry Lemonade.

The sweet and tart liquor was released regionally at first, but now they are celebrating their nationwide rollout by giving fans the opportunity to win a weekend performance from DJ Steve Aoki, but with a never before seen twist.