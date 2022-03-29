Chef Jair Tallez Explains How To Improve Mexican Dishes At Home - Exclusive

There's something about eating out at your favorite Mexican restaurant, or even better, visiting the many amazing restaurants that make up Mexico's thriving food scene, that can't be beat. While recreating your favorite cuisine or go-to dishes might seems difficult, there are some tricks you can follow to improve your technique at home. TikTok star Jeremy Scheck explained that he prefers to use only ingredients that are authentic to the cuisine to make better, restaurant-worthy dishes at home. But just as Scheck would only use olive oil in Mediterranean dishes, award-winning chef Jair Téllez has a few tips of his own for making better Mexican food at home.

The first tip Téllez offered when he spoke to Mashed in an exclusive interview while promoting his partnership with Patron was all about balancing the recipe. "Acidity is great," he said. Whether you opt for lime juice, hot peppers, or another source of acid, the sharpness can help cut through fatty ingredients and brighten the dish. But that isn't the only tip Téllez has for home cooks.