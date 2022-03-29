Mike's Hard Explains Why Drinks Are More Successful When Named By Color - Exclusive

Nothing beats a colorful plate, especially when it comes to nutrition and Instagram-worthy food posts. Social media photos look much more appealing when the colors of the rainbow are featured as the eyes are drawn to them. That's why food and beverage companies, such as Coca-Cola and McDonald's, use colors that are memorable to consumers. According to Inc., red is often associated with excitement and boldness, and yellow, as far as McDonald's is concerned, is associated with optimism and warmth.

It has also been shown that yellow and orange can make people feel hungry. Wendy's, In-N-Out Burger, and Pizza Hut are all known examples of this color scheme as brands utilize logos as a food marketing tool that makes consumers want to walk in and order. However, there is one color that you won't see often due to its soothing nature. Blue has been linked to suppressing appetites (which is the exact opposite of what food brands want).

The entire psychology of colors can be mind-boggling at the very least. Yet, in an exclusive interview with Mashed, the senior brand manager of Mike's Hard Lemonade, Liz Abello, explained the concept.