Lana Condor And Cole Sprouse Are Hilariously Bad At Food Trivia

The playful chemistry between Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse during their "Ultimate Food Trivia Quiz" with Delish shows that they have more in common than being stars of successful teen dramas (as well as starring together in an upcoming new movie for HBO Max). This pairing is a dream come true for fans of the "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" trilogy and "Riverdale," respectively — and let's be honest, those groups are closer to a circle than a Venn Diagram. Although both Condor and Sprouse have experience in the adolescent genre, in the new HBO Max romantic comedy "Moonshot," they play closer to their actual ages. "It was really refreshing to be able to play an age-appropriate character that feels more true to who I am," Condor, 24, told People.

"Moonshot," which premieres on March 31, is Condor's first movie since "TATB," and in it, she plays Sophie, a college student who enrolls in the Mars program to be with her long-distance boyfriend, who is perfect for her on paper and aligns with her meticulous life plan (via the YouTube preview). Condor's character vents about her long-distance relationship to a laidback barista, Walt (played by Cole Sprouse), who has always dreamed of going to Mars and sneaks onto the ship. Sprouse has a similar nerdy loveable energy in real life that you think would translate well to trivia, but he and Condor nearly strike out during the trivia sesh with Delish.