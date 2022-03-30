A Sourdough Time-Lapse On Instagram Has People Talking

Recently, Food Network posted a video on their Instagram page of a sourdough starter rising, and it's since received more than 20,000 likes as of publication. Several commenters wrote about enjoying the video, and tagged their friends. The video is even inspiring some to give it a try themselves, with one person saying, "I wanna take care of a sourdough baby!"

Part of the satisfaction may come from seeing the bubbles in the sourdough form and watching it nearly double in size over time. However, when other people noticed the bubbles, they weren't so keen on it. As one person joked, "Like my stomach after eating Taco Bell!! Lol." Another person left a comment that said, "That actually makes me nauseous to look at," and another just said, "The holes," followed by several weary and fear-eyed emojis. For anyone that has trypophobia, this video wouldn't be a fun watch, but for others, it can be relaxing.

If you're one of those who loves watching sourdough starters rise as well as eating sourdough bread, it might be time to start thinking about making it at home. Here's one pro tip: Always bake sourdough in the summer because the humidity will help it rise. So now is really the perfect time to prepare your starter so it's ready in a few months.