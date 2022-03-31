The Honest Diner Job Ad Instagram Can't Get Enough Of

Although we can't say for certain how many applications Molly's has received since the listing went up, we do know the Instagram post has won over a lot of folks, earning 1,294 likes so far and multiple comments calling it "the best job description ever." Other comments include "Makes me wanna move to NOLA and apply!" and "Dream job status."

While many agreed they were ready to apply at the mention of all the freebies like complimentary bacon, sausage, and biscuits, one user in particular gave special attention the $22-$25 per hour, pointing out, "That's New York line cook wages. Nice move." Another applauded the blunt feminist assertion in the ad, writing "'Kitchen and FOH led by women which we all know is better.' This is the greatest call for cooks I've ever seen."

Of course, with all these perks on display so loudly, one user couldn't help but view the job posting as a reminder for how much better the restaurant business could be for everyone with some changes in employees favor. "I bet with this kind of staff care the food and service is stellar," they noted.

At this time, the job post is still active, which means Molly's is still on the hunt for a breakfast line cook. But based on all the attention it's received, we have reason to believe the diner will have no shortage of applicants on its hands in the coming weeks.