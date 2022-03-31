Mike's Hard Reveals The Fate Of Their Seltzer Drinks - Exclusive
Hard seltzers have had a lot of hype these past few years, and brands are continuing to hop on the trend, making them even more popular. This summer will have no shortage of new and exciting flavors as canned cocktails remain an easy go-to drink. Mike's Hard Lemonade knows this all too well with the company's famous single serve options seen at so many beach parties and outdoor barbecues.
While hard seltzers may seem played out, the industry is still booming with $4.5 billion worth of sales from May 2020 until May 2021 alone (via Business Insider). During an exclusive interview with Mashed, Liz Abello, senior brand manager of Mike's Hard, even described customer reactions to their seltzer portfolio. Currently, the flavors include lemon, strawberry, mango, and pineapple, all offered within the 12-count variety pack. The company launched Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer last year and Abello explained that the response has been nothing short of fantastic. So what does this mean for the upcoming summer season?
Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzers are here to stay
According to Liz Abello, senior brand manager of Mike's Hard, the seltzers aren't going anywhere. As she said, "It's been incredibly incremental to the portfolio, attracting new 21- to 34-year-old consumers to the brand. ... Actually, at our peak, we're the number-eight hard seltzer brand out of over 300 with just one SKU, so [there's been] really incredible results in year one."
Due to this success, Mike's Hard just launched single serve cans in 23.5 ounces of its strawberry and lemon flavors to enjoy on hot days. Abello explained, "That's our big innovation news for Mike's Harder Lemonade Seltzer this year. Then, we will continue to listen to fans and figure out what future innovation could look like." Sounds like a promising future for spiked seltzer enthusiasts.
The brand has not stopped there as Mike's Hard Freeze was just added to its drink lineup with flavors inspired by your '90s slushies, and made for drinking not for freezing, per a press release sent to Mashed.
