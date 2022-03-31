Mike's Hard Reveals The Fate Of Their Seltzer Drinks - Exclusive

According to Liz Abello, senior brand manager of Mike's Hard, the seltzers aren't going anywhere. As she said, "It's been incredibly incremental to the portfolio, attracting new 21- to 34-year-old consumers to the brand. ... Actually, at our peak, we're the number-eight hard seltzer brand out of over 300 with just one SKU, so [there's been] really incredible results in year one."

Due to this success, Mike's Hard just launched single serve cans in 23.5 ounces of its strawberry and lemon flavors to enjoy on hot days. Abello explained, "That's our big innovation news for Mike's Harder Lemonade Seltzer this year. Then, we will continue to listen to fans and figure out what future innovation could look like." Sounds like a promising future for spiked seltzer enthusiasts.

The brand has not stopped there as Mike's Hard Freeze was just added to its drink lineup with flavors inspired by your '90s slushies, and made for drinking not for freezing, per a press release sent to Mashed.

Visit the Mike's Hard website to find the nearest location where you can pick up a pack of Hard Freeze and enjoy the rest of the Mike's Hard summer lineup.