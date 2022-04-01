These Are The Must-Haves For A Great Easter Brunch, According To Joy The Baker - Exclusive

Joy Wilson, better known as Joy The Baker, is an expert baker and blogger who has been sharing her delicious recipes with home cooks since 2008. On top of that, Wilson has published three cookbooks, is the editor-in-chief of her own namesake magazine, and even has her own line of baking mixes at Williams Sonoma. When it comes to cooking and baking at home, Wilson is really a tried-and-true source of info.

With Easter just around the corner, we at Mashed wanted to know just what the holiday looks like at Joy The Baker's home: What are her favorite spring ingredients? And what's on the menu for an Easter brunch or dinner?

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, she dished on her must-haves for the holiday, along with her favorite springtime ingredients to incorporate into recipes. And with a spread like what she has in store, we're definitely hoping for an invite.