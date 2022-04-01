Lay's Fake April Fool's Flavor Is Cracking Up Twitter

When April Fool's Day rolls around, we know to expect pranks, jokes, and even some playful hoaxes. Although its exact origins are unknown, the day of merriment and teasing has been around for at least hundreds of years. According to NPR, historians have multiple theories as to how this holiday came to be. It may have been inspired by a "medieval celebration" that mocked church customs, or it may have come about during a festival in ancient Rome. Another theory states that it began in 16th century France, when the Gregorian calendar became the norm and moved the New Year from the spring equinox in March to January first. People who failed to reschedule their celebrations were considered behind the times and derided as "fools."

While no one is quite sure exactly when April Fool's started, these days everyone can be expected to get in on the fun, even major companies and brands. This year, Lay's was no exception. The popular potato chip brand decided to kick off the holiday by posting a fake new flavor on its Twitter account that is, shall we say, a rather interesting choice.