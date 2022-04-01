Oreo Has The Perfect Solution For Fans Who Just Like The Creme

The beloved Oreo cookie is always known for surprising fans. New flavors, limited batches, and even new types of cookies from the brand have hit shelves throughout the years. And while some of these work seamlessly — like the Red Velvet, Birthday Cake, or Carrot Cake flavors — others are a little more out of the cookie sleeve. You know, like that time someone thought Swedish Fish Oreos were a good idea.

But, it seems the brand has come out with its wildest new product to date and it was made for those Oreo superfans who particularly love the creme filling. That's right, Oreo and Heinz announced a joint collaboration today, designing a condiment package of just the Oreo creme. It's available in a small grab-and-go packet that looks just like the Heinz ketchup packets.

"You asked for just the creme & @heinz helped us make it happen," the brand posted on its Instagram account.