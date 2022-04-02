King Arthur Baking's Hilarious Oven Mitt Is Perfect For Bread Lovers

Bread lovers, this one's for you. King Arthur Baking just announced that it has created a set of oven mitts great for taking out fresh loaves from the oven. According to the brand, these fashionable kitchen accessories are meant to warm both your hands and your heart.

"Don't miss out on the premier product of our spring line, limited-edition Multigrain Mittens," the brand announced on its Instagram account. According to King Arthur Baking, the cooking gloves are available in two different styles, including "Radiant Rye" and "Whimsical Wheat," and they can be "gently toasted for extra warmth or frozen for long-term storage."

But, King Arthur Baking does caution those who may be thinking about purchasing these oven mitts to "avoid areas with high bird populations for your own protection." You know since they might not know the difference and attack your hand for some crumbs! As the company jokingly adds, "Field tests showed the wild turkeys of Sandwich, MA to be especially peckish. To extend the life of your mittens, keep them from being exposed to rain, snow, soup, or any other liquid."