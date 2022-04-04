The Sweet Family Connection In Giada De Laurentiis' New Hallmark Movie

Giada De Laurentiis told People the movie is a marriage of some of her favorite themes. "I love the story of a family trying to stay together even with a loss, and rooted in family traditions, and of course, in food and love, which are all the things that we all really want to see," said De Laurentiis. The culinary star's sentiments are echoed in the trailer for the movie in which the lead character Elizabeth speaks about her family restaurant. "Everything we do comes from the heart, and I don't want to lose that."

The "Everyday Italian" star noted the similarities between "Always Amore" and her own life, including some of the characters who are like members of her own family. De Laurentiis said that the chef in the film is stubborn like her grandfather and that every character was somehow influenced by a member of her own family. Nonna, played by Patty McCormack, reminded the cookbook author of her Aunt Raffy, of whom she said, "she's the one that still holds everybody together and tells us the stories" (via People).