Here's What You Can Find In Food Network's New Kids' Cookbook

Do your little ones love to help out in the kitchen? Some of the best things to make with your kids are fun and colorful recipes, like rainbow cake, and dishes that don't require a ton of prep, like three-ingredient Nutella cookies. But if your prodigious young chef is looking to breeze through one recipe a day, every day for a year, a new cookbook from Food Network is meant for just that.

According to Food Network, the new "Recipe-A-Day Kids Cookbook" has 366 recipes (including an extra for leap years), which range from sweet to savory, fresh to cooked, quick to crafty, and everyday-friendly to holiday-themed for Easter, Halloween, Juneteenth, and more. For fans of fun facts, the cookbook doesn't just include step-by-step recipes; it also sprinkles in the answers to trivia questions, such as which U.S. president especially loved gingerbread. Here are a few of the dishes kids can learn to make from its pages.