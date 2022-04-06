Here's Why Mario Lopez's Take On Chips Ahoy! Cookies Is So Relatable - Exclusive

Hardcore Chips Ahoy! fans probably have an opinion on the best flavor, with original crunchy being a classic go-to. Mario Lopez questioned, "They have other flavors other than chocolate chip?" To name a few fan favorites, there are chunky chocolate chip, Reese's Pieces, thins, and so on. Lopez gave a simple answer as he continued, "Well, I like them all. I don't discriminate when it comes to cookies." If that's not relatable, what is?

The "Saved by the Bell" actor also explained why he continues to partner up with food brands like Chips Ahoy!, as he said, "I am passionate about food, but when they partner up for a great program like this one, and it makes sense, and I can speak to it from an authentic place, then I'll decide to partner up."

Sounds like the perfect pair, just like cookies and milk. Lopez has had many food endeavors, including his new cocktail brand, Mariochelada, and virtual restaurant, Tortas Lopez.

Visit the Chips Ahoy! Follow Your Art website to learn more about the campaign and sweepstakes.