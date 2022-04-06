TikTok Can't Get Over This Simple, Avocado-Based Filipino Dessert

Not only are avocados known for their superb health benefits, but they are also incredibly versatile. Although the fruit is more commonly associated with savory dishes, avocados can be a tasty ingredient in traditionally sweeter dishes, including, yep, avocado cereal. Thanks to its mild taste and creamy texture, the bright green grocery staple is great to pair with more strongly flavored foods.

You may have heard about Kourtney Kardashian's go-to workout snack, avocado pudding, but for TikToker @jaztyler, another sweet way to eat avocados is in fudgey cookies. The internet went wild for the recipe creator's viral video, in which she made soft, gooey, double chocolate cookies that no one would have suspected were made with a few overripe avocados. Similarly, TikTok user @anna..paull shared the new way the enjoys avocado as a dessert. The recipe only uses three ingredients, which makes it ideal for someone who has limited time or kitchen experience, and it garnered 4.5 million views from social media users who are highly curious about the way it tastes.