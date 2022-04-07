Rat In The Kitchen's Natasha Leggero Names Her Go-To Fast Food Order - Exclusive

Comedian Natasha Leggero has a complicated relationship with food. "I don't like cooking and I am not good at cooking," Leggero told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "Cooking doesn't like me. I don't know how I would say it. I make toast." That doesn't stop Leggero from loving intense flavor and great food, and she has even described herself as a "food snob." The affinity for finer cuisine makes the personality a perfect candidate to host the new TBS series "Rat in the Kitchen," a cooking competition where one member of a team of cooks has the secret challenge to ruin the group's final products, according to TBS.

In the New York Post, Leggero compares the show to "Knives Out" or "Clue" due to the fact that no one knows who the rat actually is, and if the fellow contestants can't figure out who sabotages the dishes over the course of an episode, the rat walks away with a large cash prize. Leggero had to taste some very strange dishes over the course of the series, and while the star tasted some one-of-a-kind menus, few of them compare to her number one fast food order.