Rat In The Kitchen's Natasha Leggero Names Her Go-To Fast Food Order - Exclusive
Comedian Natasha Leggero has a complicated relationship with food. "I don't like cooking and I am not good at cooking," Leggero told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "Cooking doesn't like me. I don't know how I would say it. I make toast." That doesn't stop Leggero from loving intense flavor and great food, and she has even described herself as a "food snob." The affinity for finer cuisine makes the personality a perfect candidate to host the new TBS series "Rat in the Kitchen," a cooking competition where one member of a team of cooks has the secret challenge to ruin the group's final products, according to TBS.
In the New York Post, Leggero compares the show to "Knives Out" or "Clue" due to the fact that no one knows who the rat actually is, and if the fellow contestants can't figure out who sabotages the dishes over the course of an episode, the rat walks away with a large cash prize. Leggero had to taste some very strange dishes over the course of the series, and while the star tasted some one-of-a-kind menus, few of them compare to her number one fast food order.
Leggero's favorite fast food items
When Leggero isn't eating out at fine restaurants or tasting strange concoctions on televised cooking competitions, the comedian has one fast food craving she hits up on a weekly basis. "The only fast food I crave, and I do eat it once or twice a week, is In-N-Out," Leggero told Mashed during the interview. "That's a west coast chain. I've been known to eat a sofrito burrito from Chipotle, but I don't know if I want that in print. In terms of fast food ... I will eat a McDonald's breakfast sandwich."
Leggero even has a signature order when she makes it out to In-N-Out that was inspired by her husband. "I've started trying what he orders, but it's completely absurd," Leggero continued. "It is a grilled cheese with extra, extra, extra, extra onions, animal style. I told him, 'You can't say extra four times when you're ordering that,' but that's his order. I have tried that and it is pretty delicious because we are trying to stop eating so much meat, but the classic is usually what I get, no onions. As opposed to the four extras."
Catch Natasha Leggero as she hosts "Rat in the Kitchen," which airs on TBS every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET.