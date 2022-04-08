Joy The Baker Reveals Her Feelings About Fast Food Restaurants - Exclusive
Joy Wilson, also known as Joy the Baker, has been sharing recipes, tips, and tricks with her readers and followers since 2008. In that time, she has gained a following of more than half of a million people on Instagram along with countless blog and cookbook readers. In addition, she's the editor-in-chief of "Joy the Baker" magazine, which can be found on grocery store newsstands nationwide. Suffice to say, Joy the Baker has become a household name and trusted source for delicious food and dessert recipes.
With so many clever recipes up her sleeve, she certainly always cooks at home, right? Think again. To learn more about Wilson and her favorite foods, we wanted to know all about her go-to fast food order when she's headed to the drive-thru. And the answer surprised us. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Joy the Baker dished all about her feelings on fast food restaurants.
Joy the Baker has several favorite fast food stops
With such an extensive repertoire of recipes on her blog and Instagram account, does it really seem like Joy the Baker would head to a fast food joint from time to time? You'd better believe she does!
We asked what her favorite fast food order was, and for Joy Wilson, it was hard to nail down just one specific place or one single item. "I love fast food. I love it so much," she said. "I'm an enthusiast."
While Wilson noted that she's not a big fan of In-N-Out's classic fries, she did point out that she loves McDonald's French fries. Another favorite? Taco Bell. "I will eat anything off the Taco Bell menu," she noted. And to add to the list even further, Whataburger has become a new favorite of hers recently. "I go to Texas a lot now and Whataburger is legit. It's very good."
Follow Joy the Baker on Instagram and learn more about The Incredible Egg Challenge that she is hosting, where you can vote for your favorites each Monday.