Joy The Baker Reveals Her Feelings About Fast Food Restaurants - Exclusive

With such an extensive repertoire of recipes on her blog and Instagram account, does it really seem like Joy the Baker would head to a fast food joint from time to time? You'd better believe she does!

We asked what her favorite fast food order was, and for Joy Wilson, it was hard to nail down just one specific place or one single item. "I love fast food. I love it so much," she said. "I'm an enthusiast."

While Wilson noted that she's not a big fan of In-N-Out's classic fries, she did point out that she loves McDonald's French fries. Another favorite? Taco Bell. "I will eat anything off the Taco Bell menu," she noted. And to add to the list even further, Whataburger has become a new favorite of hers recently. "I go to Texas a lot now and Whataburger is legit. It's very good."

Follow Joy the Baker on Instagram and learn more about The Incredible Egg Challenge that she is hosting, where you can vote for your favorites each Monday.