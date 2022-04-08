Cracker Barrel Is Jumping Into The Chicken Wars With Chicken N' Biscuits

If you've noticed that it looks like every fast food chain has its own version of a fried chicken sandwich, you're not too off the mark. We've ranked fast food fried chicken sandwiches so you know where to get your next one, but there's another chain restaurant adding a fried chicken sandwich to the menus.

In a press release, Cracker Barrel announced an entire new menu and their new virtual brand, Chicken n' Biscuits. The press release states that over 400 locations will open across the country, and you can order from the Chicken n' Biscuits menu through apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

It appears that the fast food chicken wars won't be ending any time soon, and Cracker Barrel's Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation explained that the Chicken n' Biscuits' Homestyle Chicken Sandwich is their contribution to the chicken wars. The Homestyle Chicken Sandwich has breaded chicken, pickles, and mayo on a brioche bun, and the sandwich also comes with steak fries.