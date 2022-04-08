The Burger King Note That Has Reddit Talking

Imagine coming into work and finding a note from your boss telling you not to come in on your day off. Apparently, according to Reddit, staff coming into work on their days off and hanging out with employees who are on the clock has become such a problem at one Burger King location that the manager took to posting a notice on the wall discouraging employees from engaging in such activities. The note states they will be written up if they disregard the notice and continue to fraternize with other staff members while they are working.

"We are not here to become friends with everyone so be professional do your job and go home," the sign read in part, suggesting the staff has become a bit too friendly for the manager's liking. The notice concludes, "If you don't like it you know what to do," which seemed to imply that such behavior is so looked down upon and this manager would rather have their staff quit than become friends, even when many restaurants may still struggle to find employees due to the pandemic.

The irony wasn't lost on some Redditors, such as one user who commented, "The last thing I wanna do on my day off is come into said job," followed by a crying laughing emoji. Others, however, had a different perspective leaning toward the side of the manager.