Ferrero's Chocolate Recall Just Got Bigger

It's only been a few days since the multinational confectionary Ferrero cleared its Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs from UK shelves after salmonella was detected in one of its European facilities, reports CNN. The recall prompted an investigation from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, which is currently responding to "dozens of reported and suspected" salmonella cases in "at least nine" European countries, including Britain, France, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway.

This is certainly untimely news for the candy purveyor, which knows better than anyone that Easter — the most popular day of the year to feast on chocolate eggs — is just a week away. The popular confection, which consists of a toy-filled plastic egg coated in crisp milk chocolate, will have to sit this one out.

To avoid a similar contamination controversy in the United States, Ferrero issued an April 7 press release announcing a voluntary recall of two other Kinder products across the pond.