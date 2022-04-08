Why Shopping At Aldi Might Get More Expensive Soon

With COVID cases on the decline in 2022 (according to WHO), we were all hoping that inflation would decline along with it. April Fools, because inflation is still alive and well for multiple reasons and hitting Americans particularly hard at the gas pump and grocery store. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s updated Economic Research service report in March, all food prices will rise by 4.5% to 5% this year and the cost of eating out will increase by 5.5% to 6.5% (via USA Today).

In addition to the existing inflation in the U.S., the price of eggs and poultry is expected to increase even more compared to other products because of an "ongoing outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza," via (USA Today).

Shoppers are looking for the best deals now more than ever, but even stores that are notorious for their discounted items, like Aldi, are feeling the effects of inflation.