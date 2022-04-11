Not Everyone Is Loving Rachael Ray's 'Mexican-Ish' Street Corn Pasta

Fans are all for celebrity chefs sharing recipes for picture-perfect roast chickens, vibrant summer salads, pristine chocolate chip cookies, and easy one-pot meals. But history has shown that some recipes don't go over well.

Gordon Ramsay got a lot of slack on social media when his version of Bifana, a traditional Portuguese sandwich, looked more like a Philly cheesesteak than the simple grilled pork and bread that the Portuguese meal is supposed to be (via Hello! Magazine). Even Nigella Lawson found herself shunned by an entire country after she added cream to her pasta and called it carbonara — a pasta that uses nothing except pecorino Romano, guanciale, black pepper, eggs, and spaghetti according to carbonara traditionalists (via All Recipes).

Now, Rachael Ray is facing the brunt of similar fury after posting the recipe for a "Mexican-ish street corn pasta" on Instagram. Possibly referring to the famous Mexican street corn known as esquites, the TV personality calls her creation "a pasta dish that tastes like Mexican street corn." While some might appreciate Ray's creativity and attempt at trying to fuse two different cuisines, others are not so pleased with the play on this Mexican favorite. As one disappointed fan points out "This makes me so super sad. She tries really hard with her Mexican dishes but yet she still does not get it."