A Fan-Favorite Little Bites Muffin Flavor Is Back Just In Time For Summer

Whether blueberry, banana nut, cranberry orange, or some other variety, muffins are as popular of a breakfast and brunch treat as they are a quick snack with a cup of tea. While you can snag a full-size muffin at Starbucks or Panera (or bake homemade ones at home), sometimes you want something a little more snack-sized. Enter Entenmann's Little Bites, which are popular among parents of kids who like a little sweetness in their lunchbox, at the movies, or anywhere else on the go. Little Bites muffins are packaged in bags of five mini treats (via H-E-B), making them a shareable, transportable option when hunger strikes.

The brand's bite-sized muffins come in four classic flavors year-round: banana, chocolate chip, strawberry yogurt, and blueberry. However, Entenmann's has now announced that it's releasing a limited-edition flavor just in time for the summer: The brand is bringing back Little Bites s'mores muffins. Here's what you need to know about the seasonal treats, including where you can buy them in the months ahead.