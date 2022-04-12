Over 24% Said This Is Their Favorite TikTok Chef

TikTok first became available in the U.S. in 2017, but it really increased in popularity during the pandemic (via Variety). Now, it's where people go not just for entertainment, but also to learn new things about everything from how to apply make-up or start a compost heap to oil painting tutorials and more. But maybe the most obvious type of tutorial we see on TikTok would be the cooking video, and there are many prominent TikTok chefs to follow. They have become like household names to some of us.

In a recent poll, Mashed asked 596 U.S. respondents about their favorite TikTok chefs. And though there was a lot of variety, the number one chef got nearly a quarter of the votes. Others had their share of fans, but not necessarily a large one. Just 6.38% of those surveyed said that Eitan Bernath was their favorite chef, followed by Jenny Martinez with 12.08% of the vote. Next up was Emily Mariko of the viral salmon rice hack, with 16.11%, and SauceUpFoods, who was the choice of 18.96% of survey respondents. But the top two chefs got nearly half of the votes total.