You Don't Need A Toaster For Eggo's New Offering

With a 2018 market share of more than 70% among all the major frozen waffle brands (via Birch Benders), it's not as if you'd think Eggo would be in any immediate need of a marketing push. Nevertheless, we couldn't help but notice that, lately, the Kellogg frozen breakfast brand has been doing quite a bit of courting when it comes to the demographic some may recognize as the "frazzled American family that never has time for breakfast."

Right on the heels of giving away a million free Eggo waffles to tired parents when the clocks "sprang forward," the company is introducing a brand new offering. This one was created "with busy parents in mind," as Eggo's Director of Marketing, Joe Beauprez, put it in the press release announcing the launch of Eggo's new Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles. And when we say "new," we mean it's more than a new product. It's a new concept for Eggo. What Eggo has done here is to create a new frozen waffle that doesn't need toasting. You just take it on the go. And while you can toast it if you want, you really don't have to.