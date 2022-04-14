Natasha Leggero Reveals How Saboteurs Ruined Dishes On Rat In The Kitchen - Exclusive

Natasha Leggero witnessed a few notable techniques when she thought she saw some contestants acting shady. "Some of the people, they had this very clever way of doing some bad acting, like accidentally dropping things and that kind of thing ..." she told Mashed. "I don't want to give anything away, but you can very clandestinely have some seasonings in your apron and sabotage some dishes that way."

"Sometimes, I would see people doing [things], and then I would be like, 'Oh.' Other people would see them, maybe, changing the knobs ... I'm not supposed to say anything specifically. Sorry, but yes, there were times where ... I probably would've relied on my acting skills and done it that way, but there were a lot of creative ways people chose to sabotage the dishes."

At the end of the day, the sabotages didn't spark a ton of frustration in other contestants. "I don't remember a lot of anger," Leggero continued. "No, it was more like fun. The really fun ones were the people where everyone guessed one person, and then that person was not the rat. Then, the person who was the rat was everybody's best friend. When those situations happened, it was more like a 'no-one-could-believe-it' type of vibe."

