Coffee And Donut Lovers Need To Know About This 4/20 Collab

Every year on April 20th you can find coffee lovers congregating in Starbucks, Dunkin', and local cafes in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee Day. However, some people prefer to enjoy 4/20 with marijuana edibles. Ever since cannabis laws have become looser across states, it's expected that more people will participate in the day's festivities. According to Vox, the celebration is predicted to shift more to a commercial holiday like that of Valentine's day, with companies capitalizing on pumping out products.

The food and beverage industry has already jumped at the opportunity to create and market new products. Fatburger dropped a new deal for 4/20 the TV show "Chopped" released a new cannabis-inspired series last year.

Likewise, ​​STōK, a Colorado-based company specializing in cold brew, plans to capitalize on 4/20 with its DK's Donuts collab. Per a press release obtained by Mashed, the famous LA donut producer and STōK have taken from the famous "Wake and Bake" phrase and cleverly named the collab "The STōK x DK's Donuts Awake & Bake Combo," which infuses STōK's black cold brew with DK's donuts.

Co-Owner of DK's Donuts, Jennie Fou Lee, states that "DK's Donuts and STōK both share a passion for quality, experimentation and delicious surprises, so they're the ideal partners to celebrate this 4/20 and National Cold Brew Coffee Day holiday mashup."