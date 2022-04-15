Why A Ceramic Rooster Became So Symbolic During The Ukraine War

Late last week, Twitter users who followed the account of the Embassy of Ukraine to the UK saw a photo of a meeting few of us thought we would see on our bingo cards. The post showed a meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv with a single-word caption. It read, "Surprise," with a winky face emoji. While Ukranian chefs are helping the war effort and people continue to struggle with the hardships, the meeting was a nice moment for everyone to see.

In addition, a video was shared on social media of Prime Minister Johnson and President Zelenskyy walking the silent streets of Kyiv towards Independence Square, where the two heads of state visited a memorial built for some of the victims of the war. On the way there, they were met by a woman who gifted each man with a ceramic rooster, prompting Johnson to ask, "Is this for wine or for water?" As it turns out, the ceramic rooster has become a special symbol of the battle-weary people of Ukraine.