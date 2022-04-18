Instagram Is Raining Hearts And Fire On Padma Lakshmi's Bathtub Video

After a long day, most of us want nothing more than to kick back and relax. For some, this means crawling into bed. For others, this entails fixing up the perfect late-night snack and watching a movie. And for Padma Lakshmi, unwinding apparently looks like a warm bath.

Lakshmi shared in an interview with Shondaland that she has a bathtub in her bedroom, saying, "I find that it's much more relaxing in the bedroom, because it's a nicer environment." To make her baths even more "interesting and therapeutic," Lakshmi adds essential oils or bath salts. Sometimes she enjoys a nosh with some wine, reads a book, or catches up on her favorite TV shows.

Fans first got a glimpse of Lakshmi's bathtub setup back in 2019, when the chef and TV personality posted about her self-care moment on Instagram. The photo has received nearly 40,000 likes, so it's no surprise that fans were just as admiring of Lakshmi's latest tub post.