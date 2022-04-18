Ree Drummond Tears Up Over This Throwback Of Her Kids

"The Pioneer Woman" has been airing on Food Network since 2011, and though lots has changed over the years, one thing every season shares is that Ree Drummond, the star of the show, always talks fondly about her five children. More than 25 seasons later, fans likely feel as though they've watched the Pioneer Woman's kids grow up before their very eyes. Some viewers may even have become more attached to the Drummond kids during the pandemic, when they got more involved in the show by helping their mom film episodes and often appearing on camera.

So, when Drummond shared a recent throwback post on Instagram, it had a lot of fans feeling emotional. In the picture, Drummond's four biological kids — Paige, Alex, Bryce, and Todd — can be seen as much younger children, dressed up in suits and dresses, smiling at the camera, and embracing one another. "100% re-creating this on Sunday," Drummond said, referring to the recent Easter holiday. "Excuse me, I have something in my eye, darn allergies!!!" she joked.