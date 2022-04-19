The Latest Baby Formula Recall Update Leaves More Questions Than Answers

According to The Wall Street Journal, FDA investigators did find traces of cronobacter sakazakii in the Michigan baby formula plant, but after analyzing the strains of the bacteria found in the infants, experts determined that the two strains weren't related. As the baby formula recall expands, some believe that the contamination is potentially occurring in the homes of consumers, resulting in a cronobacter sakazakii infection that stems from a completely different source than the Abbott factory.

Scientists traced this theory and found one infant did, in fact, get contaminated by bacteria found in their home. The CDC currently doesn't have a strict protocol of how to track outbreaks of this particular bacteria, and some believe the source of the contaminant may never be found.

What's more surprising, the Abbott plant samples that contained cronobacter sakazakii came from areas of the building that had no contact with the baby formula powder, causing some to question how the bacteria could have spread to the food production area. The WSJ reports that inspectors discovered five different varieties of the bacteria inside the factory and a number of other health concerns like standing water in the food production area. It's unclear if these murky details led to some of the infant illnesses and investigators cannot definitively tell how this contamination occurred. No matter where the bacteria is coming from, scientists believe that action must be taken or the risk of future contamination could be incredibly high.