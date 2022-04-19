How Stoli Is Trying To Help Ukraine's Refugees

Stoli is doubling down on its efforts to show that it stands with Ukraine. In a press release issued earlier today, the vodka company announced it will release a limited-edition bottle with the colors of the Ukrainian flag covering it in markets that include the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Italy, and Latvia.

Money made from the product will be donated to World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit food organization led by Chef José Andrés. The group has been coordinating food deliveries on the frontlines to Ukrainian citizens and the refugees fleeing the country. Recently, a partner of World Central Kitchen was even hit by a Russian airstrike because they happened to be in the frontline city of Kharkiv. "As Ukrainians continue to suffer unimaginable losses, we are doing our small part to show unequivocal support," Damian McKinney, Stoli Group's CEO, explained. "This Stoli Vodka bottle will not only provide financial resources to Ukraine but is also a symbol of solidarity."

Additionally, Stoli has initiated a "Cocktails for Ukraine" program that "encourages bars and restaurants" as well as customers to donate a dollar for every Stoli cocktail sold, though it's unclear why the donation is simply recommended instead of handled by the vodka company directly.