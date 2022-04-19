Why Rachael Ray's Charred Scallion Pesto Recipe Has People Talking

There's no need to set a timer: Self-taught chef and Food Network icon Rachael Ray became a household name for her meals made on the fly and in a flash — a half-hour or less. Her signature show, "30 Minute Meals,” aired on Food Network for more than a decade before ending production and then getting a reboot in 2019 (per Food Network).

Lately, the queen of comfortable, comforting, accessible, and mostly easy-does-it recipes for all tastes and occasions has been filming from her home in Upstate New York, as well as using Instagram to stay connected with fans and supply them with a steady stream of the short, usually 60-second videos known as Reels.

Dinner in a minute: That would be everyone's dream come true, right? Ray posted a quick video (via Instagram) in which she banged out a big bowl of Charred Scallion Pesto, cheekily captioning it, "The pest(o) is yet to come.” As its name suggests, the recipe starts with a big bunch of green onions in a ripping hot grill pan and also incorporates fresh mint, basil, parsley, olive oil (or EVOO, as Ray and her fans like to call it), nuts, cheese — most of the usual ingredients that go into a pesto. But the video has a number of Instagrammers talking about something else entirely.