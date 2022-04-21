The Reason Some Whole Foods Employees Hate Amazon Prime's QR Code

Online retailer Amazon revolutionized the grocery world in 2017 when it bought the supermarket chain Whole Foods. The 13.7 billion dollar acquisition marked the beginning of new advancements for both companies, in turn expanding their selection of products and available services for customers in-store.

It also came with a massive remodel of Whole Foods brick-and-mortar locations, complete with all kinds of technological updates designed to make shopping more efficient. Shoppers with Amazon Prime memberships could also now access a host of benefits, including an exclusive 10% discount on certain items and the ability to return Amazon orders in-store.

With the newly upgraded checkout systems and Amazon pay feature, people also don't have to bring a credit card or cash with them to shop. Now they can simply open their phone to the Amazon or Whole Foods app, pull up a unique QR code for the cashier to scan, and have all the transactions automatically charged to whatever card they have on file. Pretty neat, right? It would seem customers think so. According to Amazon, in 2017, more than 33 million people registered with the app to make at least one purchase.

However, while the system is convenient for customers, it turns out it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for employees.