Stephen King Is Doubling Down On His Controversial Salmon Recipe

When last we saw master horror writer Stephen King, he was being schooled by award-winning chef and humanitarian José Andrés for a proposed method for cooking salmon, which involved slathering olive oil and lemon juice on what he called a "nice salmon fillet" before wrapping it in damp paper towels and "nuke[ing] it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so," via Twitter.

But no amount of chiding and ribbing could convince the acclaimed novelist that, at least this time, he might have been in the wrong because he returned to Twitter to say, "I have one thing to say to people slagging on my salmon recipe: DON'T KNOCK OT IF YOU HAVEN'T TRIED IT," accompanied by a big-grinned emoji.

Despite his rather questionable way with salmon, it appears Stephen King's defense of his own cooking resonated with more than a few as it drew more than 18,500 likes — but those who did decide to try it came back with mixed reviews, particularly since most people believe fish and microwave ovens don't mix.