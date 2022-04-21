Why A One-Handed Drink Dispenser Failed To Impress TikTok

Despite the overall positive review from the Food Network TikTok account, based on the comments on the video, it looks like not everyone wants this drink dispenser. One person said, "It actually gets really moldy where you can't clean the inside mechanics." Another commenter already bought this product and doesn't recommend it, writing, "Nope, we got it and it kept getting clogged and not working!"

Plus, the cleaning downsides aren't limited to the dispenser itself. One person playfully wrote, "Nah. because I could totally see my kids trying to shoot that in their mouths, thus creating more spills for me to clean." It looks like other TikTok users agreed and also found this funny since this comment had over 300 likes. A Twitter user also thought cleaning the device would be difficult.

Although many commenters think that this one-handed dispenser would be too difficult to clean, others thought that this gadget would be helpful for people who can't lift heavy containers or for getting their children to be more independent. For those who do buy this product, one Tiktoker had a cleaning suggestion saying, "Just place the gadget in soapy water or vinegar water. Push the button and flushing it thru. Repeat until it's clean."