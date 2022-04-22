What You Need To Know About The Green Beans Recall
Approximately 4 in 10 Americans say at least some of their diet is made up of organic foods, according to a 2016 study by Pew Research. When a food is labeled as "organic," this means it was grown without the use of harmful pesticides or fertilizers.
However, despite the popular belief that organic foods are much healthier for you than nonorganic foods, this is not necessarily the case. Another study submitted to the American College of Physicians determined that organic foods are no less likely to be contaminated with dangerous bacteria — such as E. coli, salmonella, or listeria — than nonorganic foods.
A recall issued April 21 proves just that. Alpine Fresh found its "Hippie Organic" green beans to be contaminated with listeria during routine product testing. Although there are no reports of illness so far, according to Food Safety News, potentially contaminated products have reached grocery stores in as many as 12 states.
The risks posed by listeria-contaminated green beans
Consumption of foods contaminated by listeria can lead to severe illness, particularly in those with weakened immune systems, such as children or elderly individuals. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages or stillbirths, per Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can take up to 70 days to appear, and may include fever, headache, nausea, and diarrhea.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, affected Alpine Fresh products were sold in 1-pound packages with the lot number 313-626 in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, North Caroline, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Packages with other lot numbers should not be affected.
Customers who have purchased Alpine Fresh "Hippie Organic" green beans should check the lot number. If a package is marked 313-626, customers are urged to throw them out or return them to the grocery store for a full refund. Further questions or concerns can be directed to the company at 1-866-827-3362.