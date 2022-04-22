What You Need To Know About The Green Beans Recall

Approximately 4 in 10 Americans say at least some of their diet is made up of organic foods, according to a 2016 study by Pew Research. When a food is labeled as "organic," this means it was grown without the use of harmful pesticides or fertilizers.

However, despite the popular belief that organic foods are much healthier for you than nonorganic foods, this is not necessarily the case. Another study submitted to the American College of Physicians determined that organic foods are no less likely to be contaminated with dangerous bacteria — such as E. coli, salmonella, or listeria — than nonorganic foods.

A recall issued April 21 proves just that. Alpine Fresh found its "Hippie Organic" green beans to be contaminated with listeria during routine product testing. Although there are no reports of illness so far, according to Food Safety News, potentially contaminated products have reached grocery stores in as many as 12 states.