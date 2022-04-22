What You Need To Know About The Red Lentil Dal Recall At Whole Foods

If you're someone who occasionally likes to grab their lunch from the Whole Foods Market ready-to-eat section, you might want to listen up. According to a report from the FDA, the organic grocery chain is recalling its red lentil dal meal, which contains pickled curried cauliflower from Doux South Specialities because of a possible listeria risk.

Listeria is linked to approximately 1,600 infections and 260 deaths yearly, per the CDC. It poses a particular threat to the elderly, children, and persons who are immunocompromised. Infection can also put pregnant people at high risk for miscarriages and stillbirth. The decision to voluntarily pull red lentil dal came about after the product's manufacturer Bakkavor USA learned on April 19 from Doux South that the cauliflower had been compromised. Per the FDA, it remains unknown exactly how many items were affected, but potentially contaminated products were distributed to Whole Foods locations in 49 states around the country. (The one state currently not named is Hawaii.)

At the time of writing, Whole Foods has not reported any customer incidents or illnesses related to the consumption of the red lentil dal. It also remains unclear what the original source of the contamination was, but the FDA states authorities and Doux South Specialities are currently investigating the issue. However, to be on the safe side, Bakkavor has completely stopped producing and distributing the red lentil dal until further notice.